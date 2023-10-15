Nemingha Public School students made the most of the last school holidays, casting themselves into a special competition.
Students in every class wet a line during the break as part of the Nemingha Fishing Contest, and judging by the photos sent in to the Leader, proved themselves to be very competent little fishers.
It also shows the impact the school's Student Representative Council (SRC) can have on developing student voices, as the kids were involved in developing the contest from the ground up.
The fishing competition idea was originally suggested in a class meeting by a keen angler, which was then supported by class members to share at SRC.
Class Captains then presented this idea at an SRC meeting to Years 3-6.
The idea was backed by SRC councillors, who then spoke on behalf of the students, to pitch the idea to principal Skye Davis.
Excitedly, she said 'yes'.
"This is just one example of how students make changes to our school through our SRC," Mrs Davis said.
Nice job everyone!
