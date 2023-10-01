Religious belief may be on the decline across Australia, but you'd never believe it if you were in Tamworth during the last two weekends.
Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses journeyed to Tamworth - some from as far as 600 kilometres away - for the Regional 2023 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses held across three days from September 22 to 24 and again from September 29 to October 1.
The conference used to be held over one weekend, but with an estimated 4000 attendees filling the halls of the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) organisers thought it best to split the conference in two like Moses and the Red Sea.
The huge numbers marked a triumphant post-COVID return for the annual event which hasn't been held since 2019.
Before the hiatus, the Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses was a regular feature on TRECC's calendar going back more than 20 years.
This year's theme, "exercise patience," featured sermons, songs, dramatic Bible readings, and a two-part movie-like drama centred around a recurring motif of taking time on the things that matter, like friendships, love, and spiritual growth.
The convention program was also interwoven with an array of original music-video presentations featuring the work of Jehovah's Witness volunteers from around the globe.
A spokesperson for the Tamworth convention confirmed the event will be back in the TRECC again next year and thanked the local community for its friendliness and hospitality.
The event was free and open to all who were interested regardless of their faith.
Contribution boxes were stationed throughout the facility, and a spokesperson for the convention told the Leader donations go directly to the Governing Body of Jehovah's Witnesses, who pay for the use of the TRECC each year.
Every year the Governing Body puts on more than 6000 conventions worldwide, attracting around nine million people in total.
