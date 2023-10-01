A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Bingara Road, Bundarra, about 45 kilometres south of Inverell.
Officers attached to New England Police District were the first to arrive on the scene, shortly after 5pm on Saturday, September 30, where they found the wreckage of two utes: a Mazda BT-50 and Toyota Hilux.
Despite lifesaving efforts from NSW Ambulance paramedics, the Toyota driver, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene.
Paramedics were able to stabilise his passenger, a 28-year-old woman, who was then taken to Tamworth hospital in serious condition.
The Mazda driver, also a 27-year-old man, and two passengers suffered relatively minor injuries.
After being treated at the scene, all three were transferred to Bingara hospital in stable condition.
Police established a crime scene and specialist officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Unit were called in to investigate.
Both utes involved in the crash were seized for forensic examination.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is still ongoing and a Coroner's report is being prepared.
Police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au, and are reminding the public that information is treated in strict confidence.
