The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Pound Paws charity brings companionship to Bupa Aged Care Tamworth

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 1 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, September 30, Tamworth's Bupa Aged Care and Pound Paws joined paws and hearts for its second annual Dog Appreciation Day, an event filled with furry friends and heartfelt connections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.