On Saturday, September 30, Tamworth's Bupa Aged Care and Pound Paws joined paws and hearts for its second annual Dog Appreciation Day, an event filled with furry friends and heartfelt connections.
The event, held at Bupa Aged Care Tamworth, showcased the bond between senior citizens and their four-legged companions, emphasising the paw-sitive therapeutic benefits of animal companionship for the elderly.
"For our residents, it's a great opportunity to experience first-hand the transformative therapeutic benefits of animal companions, while also sharing a day of fun activities together with friends and family of Bupa Tamworth and our wider Tamworth community," Bupa Aged Care Tamworth manager Elle Eckersley said.
Pound Paws, an animal welfare charity, spearheaded the event to bridge the gap between shelter pets and senior citizens residing in nursing homes.
The day of dog appreciation is designed to combat feelings of solitude among the elderly by fostering a sense of community and togetherness, all while raising awareness about responsible pet ownership and pet adoption.
According to the charity, the benefits of bringing dogs and the elderly together include reduced stress, lower blood pressure, increased social interaction, alleviating chronic pain, and improved memory. It's a paw-scription for a healthier lifestyle.
"It's been incredibly heartwarming to see the connections that blossomed between the senior greyhounds and the aged care residents at our inaugural event with Bupa last month," founder of Pound Paws Brittany Bloomer said.
"It was clear this event brought much-needed help and support to both groups, and we're excited to carry this mission forward."
Participants had a 'howling' good time enjoying a variety of activities, including pet-themed arts and crafts, live music performances by local up-and-comer Matthew Barratt, local pet market stalls, face-painting, guided walks around the premises with rescue dogs, and a relaxation area for therapy dogs and humans to unwind together.
The highlight of the event was the best dog trick or costume competition, judged by familiar faces Tamworth deputy mayor Judy Coates, Bupa Aged Care Tamworth manager Elle Eckersley, and Jodi Green from Manilla's Greyhound Re-homing.
Pound Paws also used the event to promoted pet adoption, responsible pet ownership, and the joy of companionship with furry friends.
