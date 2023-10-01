The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth teenager arrested as police crack down on stolen vehicles

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 1 2023 - 1:00pm
A teenager has been charged with breach of bail and several traffic offences, becoming the latest addition to a spree of arrests police have been making in a bid to stamp out property crime across the region.

