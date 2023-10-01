A teenager has been charged with breach of bail and several traffic offences, becoming the latest addition to a spree of arrests police have been making in a bid to stamp out property crime across the region.
On Friday, September 29, Oxley police officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist carrying two passengers on Links Avenue in South Tamworth, but lost sight of the vehicle as the biker took off at a high speed.
With the help of air support, officers located the motorbike about half an hour later outside a home and arrested a 16-year-old boy at the premises.
The boy was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with six crimes: drive recklessly, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, motor bike passenger no helmet fitted, and breach of bail.
The arrest was conducted by officers from Operation Mongoose, a specialised property crime squad which the Oxley Police District has been ramping up since it was re-activated in November last year.
Further checks made by Mongoose police revealed the motorbike found at the home was allegedly stolen from a home in St George, Queensland, earlier this month.
The 16-year-old was refused bail and appeared in front of children's court on the same day as his arrest.
Operation Mongoose has been commended by Tamworth's top cop for achieving a slight decrease in stolen vehicles over the last 11 months since its reinstatement.
New diversion and educational programs have also been key in contributing to the recent decrease in motor theft, Oxley Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick previously told the Leader.
The specialist squad receives support from NSW PolAir Aviation Command, the dog squad, and officers from other regions, and last week was expanded to cover the entire Western Region.
The additional resources assist police in making arrests, particularly in cases where a pursuit is terminated due to public safety concerns.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Anyone with information or who notices suspicious activity should contact Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.
