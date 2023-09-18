Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses will return to Tamworth for the first of two big conventions later this month.
The event has not been held since 2019, interrupted by COVID.
Tamworth is set to host a three-day event from September 22 to 24 and September 29 to October 1, and more than 4300 people are expected to attend.
The event will be a big boost to local accommodation providers, with rooms filling fast.
At least 3000 visitors are expected to stay two to three nights as they attend one of the two conventions being held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
Tamworth has hosted the event for more than two decades, but in-person conventions were cancelled in 2020 and moved online.
"As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing can replace being together in a large group setting," spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses Les Whyte said.
"While our online conventions reached millions around the world and kept our communities safe, we long to get back to our joyful fellowship at these large gatherings."
The theme for conferences being held this year is 'Exercise Patience'.
Mr Whyte said in Australia alone, more than 55 conventions will be held in 10 host cities with an estimated attendance of over 85,000 people.
From Friday through to Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience. A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a pre-recorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
"Patience is a beautiful quality that all Christians desire to display in their daily lives," Mr Whyte said.
"Despite our good intentions, however, maintaining patience in the face of life's many challenges can be a daily struggle. Spending three days exploring aspects of this quality will be very timely for all of us."
The convention is open to the public.
