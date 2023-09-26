The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'Yes' Voice forum hits the right note with Tamworth locals

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"No" voter Fred Hooper stood up from among the audience during the Yes23 forum in Tamworth, holding an empty cup to illustrate what a constitutionally-enshrined Voice would look like.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.