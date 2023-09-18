Council will enter into a new lease agreement to keep a much-loved entertainment venue in the CBD running, after plans for a new performing arts centre and cultural precinct were shelved.
Moving the Capitol Theatre out of Centrepoint Tamworth and into a new-and-improved 600-seat theatre has been on Tamworth Regional Council's agenda for more than four years, but with council entering a period of financial hardship the construction of the new arts centre is now on an indefinite intermission.
With two months to go before the lease on the entertainment venue runs out, councillors authorised council staff to negotiate a new lease agreement for the premises with Centrepoint Tamworth, at their most recent meeting.
Centrepoint management confirmed to the Leader a tentative agreement has been reached, securing the Capitol Theatre's operations for the near-future.
"Centrepoint Tamworth is in negotiations with Tamworth Regional Council for a new lease to continue occupation of the Capitol Theatre premises. We are thrilled to have been able to work with council to reach agreement on terms for a new lease and look forward to finalising this in the coming weeks," a spokesperson for Centrepoint Tamworth said.
Until negotiations are finalised, it is unknown whether council will enter a short-term lease for the Capitol Theatre - as was suggested when plans for the performing arts centre were still on the table - or another 15-year lease like the current one ending in November 2023.
A short-term option of extending the lease to 2026 was proposed when council cut back the arts centre's original $128 million plan down to $79.8 million.
Now as Tamworth Regional Council attempts to navigate a "tricky" financial situation, even reducing the price tag isn't enough to keep the curtains from falling on the proposed performing arts centre, much to the chagrin of Tamworth's arts and nightlife community.
One way to revitalise the project would be state government funding, as Tamworth mayor Russell Webb told NSW Minister for the Arts, Music, the Night-time Economy and Jobs and Tourism, John Graham at a town hall meeting last month.
But while announcing a council proposal to apply for a special rate variation Cr Webb made it clear Tamworth's local government isn't holding its breath for the state government to swoop in and save the day.
"[The Capitol Theatre] is not going anywhere, but I can't comment too much on it," he said.
Both council and Centrepoint declined to comment on negotiations for the new lease, though the latter said they're proud to keep hosting the Capitol Theatre for the foreseeable future.
"We deeply value the contribution the Capitol Theatre brings to Centrepoint and the community, and the important role the Capitol Theatre plays in providing the community with live entertainment that would otherwise only be found in major metropolitan areas and capital cities," the Centrepoint spokesperson said.
