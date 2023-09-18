Despite a forecast for a hot spring day, more than 40 residents turned out for the opening of the new Tamworth Community Gardens, located in Victoria Park beside the Tamworth Men's Shed.
The gardens were founded by keen home gardeners, Eliza Weekes and Naomi Blakey, who are keen to see the community garden in action.
Mrs Weeks said they were really happy with the turnout, especially with the heat.
"We also received a lot of messages from people in support who couldn't make it on the day," she said.
The project has been established with four raised beds, however, Mrs Weekes said there was plenty of room to expand in the future, with more beds, fruit trees, and climbers, like passion fruit, on the fences.
By the end of the open day, held on Sunday, September 17, all the garden beds had been planted out with seedlings supplied by Heemskersks Nursery and Joblink Plus.
