Tamworth Community garden takes shape with successful opening

By Emma Downey
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Despite a forecast for a hot spring day, more than 40 residents turned out for the opening of the new Tamworth Community Gardens, located in Victoria Park beside the Tamworth Men's Shed.

