The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Governments review community consultation, undergrounding transmission lines from REZs

LR
By Lydia Roberts
September 18 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEW ENGLAND mayors have welcomed a federal review into community engagement over making New England a renewable energy zone (REZ).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.