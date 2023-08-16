The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth creatives want a place to call home

By Emma Downey
August 16 2023 - 12:30pm
The Tamworth arts community was highly vocal in raising the need for a performing arts and cultural precinct in the city, during a "town hall meeting" on Tuesday, August 15 attended by NSW Minister for the Arts, Music, the Night-time Economy and Jobs and Tourism, John Graham.

