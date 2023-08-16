The Tamworth arts community was highly vocal in raising the need for a performing arts and cultural precinct in the city, during a "town hall meeting" on Tuesday, August 15 attended by NSW Minister for the Arts, Music, the Night-time Economy and Jobs and Tourism, John Graham.
The meeting was one of more than a dozen being held across the state during July and August, to seek feedback from stakeholders and the community about specific issues experiences and solutions in relation to the development of NSW's first Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Policy.
The consultation period closes August 31, with the intention the government will deliver the new policy by the end of 2023.
In his address to the meeting, Mr Graham highlighted the need for an inclusive, sustainable and ambitious approach to arts and culture in NSW, and said the meeting was a chance to redefine how "we look at culture in NSW".
"This is your opportunity to ask questions and contribute to shaping the new arts, culture and creative industries policy for NSW," he said.
Member for Tamworth and Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage Kevin Anderson and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb joined the minister and a cross section of the local arts community, keen to provide input and highlight the need for an arts precinct in the city.
Speaking in favour of the arts precinct, was past owner and manager of the Weswal Gallery, Ruth Blakely, who started the gallery in 1980 along with Tamworth's first fibre exhibition, which is now a national exhibition.
She questioned what had happened to previous plans for a precinct, noting the city had many venues but not a dedicated space.
"Tamworth has lots of sporting facilities and now we also have a proposed $45 million aquatic centre," she said.
Ms Blakely said there were many cultural performances that had "brought bus loads of people to Tamworth".
Tamworth Hotel owner Luke Prout also backed calls for the precinct, noting the need for funding and infrastructure if the city wants to develop its live music and touring, and in turn a night-time economy.
"To do that, as every person here knows, we are going to need that precinct," he said.
"If Tamworth is moving towards Blueprint 100, and we're supposed to be one of the main regional centres of growth in the state, we can't do that without that precinct.
"Without that hub how do we encourage young people to stay in Tamworth or return?"
Addressing concerns raised in the meeting, Cr Webb said a lack of funding was blocking the arts precinct development, and called on Minister Graham to provide a funding guarantee.
"If we could have a guarantee from the state and federal government over two or three budget periods Tamworth council would be prepared to take on the challenge of getting the ball rolling on such a project," he said.
"One of the things we've spoken about today is building a night-time economy, and a key component of doing that is a cultural arts centre, a performing centre, but the only way we can do that is if we get funding.
"I think we can make it work and there would not be one person in the room that won't support the project ... that would also solve about 80 per cent of the issues raised here today and help build our night-time economy by building our liveability, which in turn brings people to our city."
Submissions can be emailed to: policysubmissions@create.nsw.gov.au
