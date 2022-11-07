AMBITIOUS plans for a multi-million dollar performing arts centre in the heart of the city have been scaled back, in the hopes the smaller price-tag will help council secure funding to get it off the ground.
Originally a $128 million project, Tamworth Regional Council's new performing arts and cultural precinct planned for behind the gallery and library has been cut back to $79.8 million.
The reduced costs make the project more achievable, council's manager of entertainment venues Peter Ross told the Leader.
"It certainly makes it more palatable to ratepayers as well," he said.
Plans to relocate the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music into the new facility and a studio space for ABC New England North West, have both been scrapped.
A 100-seat recital room, 200-seat amphitheatre designed to support the Conservatorium, and a recording studio have also been removed from the plans.
While the project has been re-scoped, key elements directly needed by the performing arts community will stay, according to Mr Ross.
"There's no reduction in the size of the main theatre, the studio theatre, the rehearsal rooms or the function rooms," he said.
"Those are the elements that we need to grow and build on what The Capitol [Theatre] does."
The council will need to go back to the drawing board with a brand new business case and designs for the project to move forward.
READ ALSO:
With a 15-year lease for the Capitol Theatre due to expire in November 2023, the precinct was slated to be a new state-of-the-art home for the theatre, while at the same time attracting tourists and building on the region's cultural offerings.
Now, council will need to renegotiate a new lease for a shorter period for The Capitol in its current location at Centrepoint, Mr Ross said.
He said 2026 is a "more realistic" timeline for the precinct to become operational, given the detailed designs will take a year, and the project is likely to be a "two-year build".
"Council is still very committed to this project," he said.
"The 600-seat main stage theatre is untouched in the new plans, as well as a second black box 200-seat studio for smaller presentations.
"The dramatic society would use that quite a lot for smaller shows, as well as schools, potentially.
"The function side of things including a cafe/restaurant is also untouched, which needs to be like the watering hole of a billabong - a great place to meet before, after and during the day."
At tomorrow night's meeting, councillors will decide whether to approve $81,023 to prepare the updated business case and new concept designs to take the project forward.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.