Police are investigating the circumstances of a crash near Boggabilla on Sunday, which killed a man.
Emergency services were called to Warialda Road, Yetman, about 60km southeast of Boggabilla, just after 5.30am on Sunday, September 17, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Toyota Hilux utility had been travelling north the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.
The 39- year-old male passenger was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics, however he died at the scene.
READ ALSO:
The driver, a 29-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Texas Hospital in Queensland for mandatory testing.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene, and Crash Investigators have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.