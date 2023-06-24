Wind turbines may one day power a small town near Tamworth, but for now it's the farm itself that risks getting shocked.
The controversial Hills of Gold Wind Farm in Nundle is facing yet another setback, leaving both proponents and naysayers anxious for a resolution.
The project has been delayed multiple times by environmental concerns, community opposition, and a beef with Tamworth council.
This time, it's the state government that's holding the project back.
In a letter to the project's managing director seen by the Leader, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) says the energy company hasn't ticked all its boxes.
The letter requests additional information concerning road upgrades and a planning agreement with Tamworth council.
"The Department is waiting for further information from the applicant regarding its schedule of road upgrades and terms of a Voluntary Planning Agreement, before we can finalise our assessment," a DPE spokesperson said.
The Leader previously reported that the DPE was expected to finalise its assessment of the project's suitability and make a recommendation to the NSW Independent Planning Commission in mid-June.
The state regulator set a deadline of July 7 for ENGIE to comply, but the company says it already has.
"Earlier this month, ENGIE provided a response to requests from NSW Department of Environment (DPE), outlining ENGIE's consultation with all councils in regards to Voluntary Planning Agreements and road modifications proposed for the transport of turbine components," ENGIE Senior Development Manager, Meredith Anderson said.
Ms Anderson says the project is proceeding as planned, and says there's no animosity between ENGIE and Tamworth council.
"ENGIE has accepted requests made by Tamworth Regional Council and thanks council for providing constructive feedback on the offer. We will seek formal endorsement as part of the conditions of consent," she said.
Whether the company has complied or not, the Nundle community is eagerly awaiting a final decision on the project that has divided the town for more than five years.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.
