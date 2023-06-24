The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

DPE refuses to proceed with Nundle Hills of Gold Wind Farm until ENGIE provides details

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multinational utility company ENGIE is looking to pepper the hills of Nundle with wind turbines. Picture by Peter Hardin
Multinational utility company ENGIE is looking to pepper the hills of Nundle with wind turbines. Picture by Peter Hardin

Wind turbines may one day power a small town near Tamworth, but for now it's the farm itself that risks getting shocked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.