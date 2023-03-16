THE company behind a proposed wind farm near Tamworth has slammed the local council for refusing to meet and air their grievances.
ENGIE has criticised Tamworth Regional Council for ignoring invitations to meet and spreading "misinformation" in relation to the Hills of Gold Wind Farm development in Nundle.
In a document obtained by the Leader, a spokesperson for ENGIE said the company has tried to reach out to council on "multiple occasions", to try and address their concerns with the project.
"Unfortunately, the council has refused our offers to visit the site of the project, and meeting invitations to the mayor have gone unanswered," the document says.
But mayor Russell Webb said he's "not refusing to meet with them" it would just be "unproductive" at this time.
"We need our staff to have a look at it and then give us some advice on what that actually means, what that means to the proposal, what that means to the development, and what that means to us as a community," Cr Webb said.
"Once we've got that information, then I'm very happy to sit down and talk to anyone."
Tamworth councillors have also been called out by the company for spreading "misinformation" about the project.
"We continue to work with council officers, and hope that as the project progresses we get the opportunity to correct some of the misinformation that councillors have publicly stated about the project in the media," the document says.
Council has remained firm on its strong objection to the proposed wind farm.
In December, the Leader revealed council's manager of development Sam Lobsey told the Department of Planning and Environment the new modified plans do "not alleviate any concerns" previously raised by council, with the exception of comments made regarding a bypass.
The letter laid bare council's concerns, which included access routes and negative impacts on the environment, tourism, heritage and infrastructure.
Mr Lobsey said council maintained its position that the site is "completely inappropriate".
Cr Webb said he was concerned about the impact on heritage areas, cultural sites and local roads.
"The road works that are planned to go up there are going to create a legacy for council for years to come," he said.
