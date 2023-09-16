More than 90 students from seven Tamworth high schools took part in the Engineering Trail careers event hosted by local businesses on Thursday, September 14, and coordinated by Training Services NSW.
In a first for Tamworth, more than a dozen businesses joined forces to host the Engineering Trail, including Obieco Industries, Belmore Engineering, and Apollo Engineering.
Head of Obieco Industries' human resources team, Fiona Sweeney, said the event had been "positive".
"Our goal was to highlight the wide variety of career paths and recruitment opportunities in Tamworth's manufacturing industry," Ms Sweeney said.
"We're trying to recruit metal fabricators and engineering mechanics, but we're also trying to recruit auto electricians and spray painters and other different cohorts."
The businesses secured the support of the NSW Department of Education, Training, and Services in organising and funding the event, which culminated with a 'recruitment night' at West Tamworth League Club on Thursday evening.
"We had more than 200 people attend the evening event - members of the general public as well as children and their families," Ms Sweeney said.
"We even had a family drive from Walgett with their son who will be heading into Year 10 next year and is looking for a trade," she said.
Ms Sweeney said the next step for interested students would be to book in work experience placements, which could be a precursor to gaining an apprenticeship.
"All the businesses who took part have been blown away by the result, but the level of interest from school groups, and we will be keen to do this again - we hope this is the start of an annual event," Ms Sweeney said.
