THE development of a wind farm in Nundle has cut the town in two for five years and shows no signs of slowing after a town meeting.
Both parties want a decision made, and soon.
More than 70 residents from Nundle, Hanging Rock, Timor, Oakenville and Tamworth met on Tuesday evening to share concerns found in the amended development application for the Hills of Gold Wind Farm.
The project is on public exhibition for the second time until December 12 following amendments made to transport routes, which concerned community and council.
The town meeting was held because Engie refused to host one, Hills of Gold Preservation Inc secretary Megan Trousdale claimed.
"That's what the community does, when there's a significant issue that needs to be communicated," she said.
There are a number of concerns present in the amended DA, she said.
These include disturbance to soil upon the range; 486.45 hectares of vegetation set to be cleared, which includes koala habitat; the new proposed transport route runs on a private road; bird and bat strike threat; proximity to a nature reserve, and more.
The local majority oppose the windfarm, but want government bodies to make a determination, Ms Trousdale said.
"We want this to be resolved," she said.
The "vocal" group of opposition members continue not to engage with Engie, the company's senior management of community engagement Jacqui Neimand said.
The project is an important part of the government's renewable targets, she said.
"That ridge is one of the windiest locations in NSW," she said.
Nundle publican Robert Schofield supports the wind farm, because it will be good for his business, and revitalise the town.
He's keen to see the divisive issue resolved.
"I am just so sad to see what's happened to the town," he said.
"Whichever way it goes, let's all get back to living in the place."
