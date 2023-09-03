The Northern Daily Leader
Plant nursery to close as council expands Quirindi pool

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 4 2023 - 5:45am
Organisers of a community-run plant nursery in Quirindi have made the heartbreaking decision to close, as the local pool is set to expand over their plot of land.

RG

Rachel Gray

