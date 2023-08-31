The Northern Daily Leader
Voice to Parliament

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced an October 14 referendum date

By Newsroom
August 31 2023 - 3:00pm
With the 2023 referendum set for Saturday, October 14 now is the time for Australians to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote, the Australian Electoral Commission says.

Local News

