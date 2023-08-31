The Northern Daily Leader
Aboriginal communities gain improved medical transport

By Rachel Clark
August 31 2023 - 3:45pm
Aboriginal residents residing in small villages throughout the North West will have an easier time accessing transport to travel between medical appointments, thanks to the new Yaama bus unveiled by Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services (TAMS) on August 31.

