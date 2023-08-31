Aboriginal residents residing in small villages throughout the North West will have an easier time accessing transport to travel between medical appointments, thanks to the new Yaama bus unveiled by Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services (TAMS) on August 31.
The bus is the latest addition to the TAMS medical fleet and will enable staff to venture out into the community and provide essential medical services and cultural support to far-reaching members of the Aboriginal community.
Aboriginal Corporation acting CEO Damion Brown said he started to receive "numerus enquiries" as soon as the bus rolled off the Tamworth Toyota lot and arrived in the TAMS carpark.
"We are doing a lot of work in Nundle. We're also doing some work in Manilla and Gunnedah, and will be covering that entire LGA," he said.
"If the need arises, we will be travelling to metro areas in Sydney, Brisbane, and definitely out to our friends in the Moree area."
Mr Brown said the bus would operate five days a week, driven by TAMS staff, but it would be free to the entire Aboriginal community.
"The bus sits 18 people. What is really exciting about the bus is that it also has a wheelchair lift and accessibility at the back," he said.
"We lost a couple of seats, but we will be able to support more of the local community."
The purchase of the new minibus was funded by a community grant provided by the former Morrison government.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the bus had been both supplied and modified by the Tamworth community.
"The bus was sourced through Tamworth City Toyota, EEPS Engineering put in the disabled access and wheelchair access in the back, and all the murals were done by local artists," he said.
Mr Anderson said this project had been 12 months in the making, and it was great to have finally have the bus arrive.
