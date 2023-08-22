PLANS for a brand new multi-million dollar swimming pool are set to go back to the drawing board before council deep dives into the project.
After a month of extensive consultation, residents in the Liverpool Plains have had their say about exactly what they want to lap up at a new $6.6 million aquatic centre.
A report, which is set to go before Liverpool Plans Shire Council on Wednesday, reveals a push to re-scope the plans to include a wading pool.
According to the report, the new feature has been slated as a crucial element to "help build confidence around water for our youth".
Beyond that, 67 people made a splash on council's online survey, and 15 people lodged separate submissions directly to the council's office.
Option 3, which would see the splash pad positioned to the side of the entrance, was the clear winner among residents.
According to the report, school kids have their sights set on tip buckets, and slides as special features for the pool.
Once constructed, it's hoped the new pool will help the council save the cash its been forced to fork out to to maintain the current swimming hole.
On Wednesday, council will also vote about whether or not to remove the dry play area in a bid to save space, and position the splash pad in the north-west corner of the site.
Given the budget constraints, priority has been given to building the 50 metre pool and grandstand, accessibility upgrades, the wading pool, splash pad, storage facilities, a club room, and a BBQ area.
The council has also submitted an expression of interest to the federal government's 'Growing Better Regions' program to help foot the bill for the splash pad and BBQ area.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
