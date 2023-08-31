One door has closed for Logan Spinks and another is set to open - providing him with access to an exclusive club whose members have, in many cases, gone on to do great things.
And in the process, the 17-year-old will swap one green and gold jersey for another.
Spinks played his last game for Farrer's First XIII when they beat Matraville Sports High 38-8 in a final round University Shield clash in Sydney on Wednesday, August 30. It was Farrer's first win this season, in what was their last outing of 2023.
Next month, the explosive second-rower - who is in year 12 - will wear the green and gold of Australia for the first time when the Australian Schoolboys play the Papua New Guinea under-20 national side at Port Moresby.
In doing so, Spinks will join a roll call of sublime talent that includes contemporary stars such as Mitchell Moses, Latrell Mitchell, Nathan Clearly and Payne Haas.
It will be his final game of the year - with a move to Sydney, following his high school graduation, and a deepening of his relationship with the Canterbury Bulldogs pending.
Read more:
The Bulldogs have arranged accommodation for him in Sydney, where he will attempt to emulate those players who have segued from Australian Schoolboys duties into the SG Ball Cup and, finally, the NRL.
Representing Australia for the first time would be "awesome", Spinks said.
"As a kid, when playing footy, you always think about putting on either a NSW or Australian jersey," he said, adding that his realisation of the goal was "unreal".
Spinks will wear the No. 17 for Australia. His great friend, Kaiden Lahrs, has been named at No. 8.
Lahrs is the son of former Australia, NSW and Raiders star Tom Lahrs, who moved his family from Tamworth to Townsvillle three years ago. Spinks and Kaiden were teammates at Farrer.
"It will be awesome," Spinks said of playing with Kaiden again. "He's my best mate. Haven't played footy with him for four years."
The clash against PNG will be Spinks's final game of what has been a transformative year for him.
He captained the Northern Tigers' under-18 side and then played SG Ball for Canterbury before being named in the NSW Combined High Schools squad for the nationals, where he earned national selection.
"Obviously a fair bit," he said of his improvement in 2023. "Last year, I had a pretty good year.
"But I knew I had to step it up a notch to make these teams [this season] and have a successful year. And I just worked hard in the pre-season - I don't know, had a better attitude, I guess - and it's paid off."
Farrer's commitment to finishing a tough season in style also paid off, with Wednesday's success.
"I think everyone was just happy that we finished on a win - [it was a] good bus trip home," said Spinks, Farrer's captain.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.