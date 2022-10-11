Sandra Zuniga Manquez moved to Tamworth seven years ago, and on Saturday she will be performing traditional Mexican dance for the first time to thousands of locals.
The colourful show will take centre stage at Fiesta La Peel, bringing all the flair of its home state Jalisco in western Mexico, where tequila originated from.
"This is the first time we are showing a little bit of traditional dance, last time I participated we made food," Ms Zuniga Manquez said.
"Dance is a big part of sharing and celebrating our culture."
The festival for the senses returns to Bicentennial Park on Saturday, bringing more than 80 different nationalities together to celebrate the diversity of the local community through music, dance and cuisine.
Haideh Soliemani from Iran said she attends the event each year, offering traditional calligraphy and food to showcase the beauty of her culture, as her home country faces a heartbreaking period of unrest.
"Unfortunately in Iran at the moment, Iranian people all around the world are experiencing a very difficult time," she said.
"They are fighting for their freedom, and I think we have to help them any way we can."
Thousands are expected enjoy the melting pot of culture with more than 50 stallholders showcasing food, entertainment and arts and craft, Multicultural Tamworth chair Eddie Whitham said.
"There's a lot of new people on the block, which is really good," he said.
"There will be new food, and new dance, a Fijian family is coming for the first time and bringing new food."
Locals get double the flavour in 2022 - it's the second time the even has been held this year, with the 2021 festival shifted to March as a result of COVID-19.
"We had a Fiesta fusion in June last year, so actually this is three in 16 months which is a pretty big effort," Mr Whitham said.
The festival is on Saturday, October 15, from 3pm to 8pm at Bicentennial Park.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
