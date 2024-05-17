The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Have Your Say

'I accept no one in our community will be happy about rates going up'

By Trc Mayor Russell Webb
May 18 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRC mayor Russell Webb addressing the media after IPART approved the Council's rate rise request. Picture by Peter Hardin.
TRC mayor Russell Webb addressing the media after IPART approved the Council's rate rise request. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Financial matters are certainly front and centre at the moment for our Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.