Fitzroy Plaza was awash with bright yellow blooms for Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 31.
It's one of the Cancer Council's biggest fundraisers for the year and Tamworth locals well and truly jumped on board.
Organisers said within the first 20 minutes of the stall being set up the premium bunches had completely sold out.
"We counted and had 205 altogether, and we are probably half way through now," Cancer Council tobacco control project officer Dimity Betts said.
"We've also had a lot of people giving donations and lots of people have been coming up to buy daffodil pins too."
READ ALSO:
All profits raised from the event will go towards preventative cancer research, with a focus on survivorships, preventative treatments, and much more.
Cancer Council NSW Support Services Coordinator Shaen Fraser said it is a national fundraiser, but it means so much more to locals, with the cancer centre in Tamworth and the hospital in line for a new PET scanner.
"We've have had so many conversations with people today who know someone going through or finishing up treatment. It just effects so much of our community the support of our community it will never go away," she said.
"Even if they have finished their cancer treatment they are just so relived that they had the facilities here in Tamworth. Thirty years ago my mum went to Sydney for six weeks to have radiation and people can now do it in Tamworth.
"Even if they are coming from out of Tamworth, it's a regional centre not a major city. It helps I think in the recovery process as people feel as though they are more at home."
According to the Cancer Council, cancer is the leading cause of death in Australia. One in two Australian men and women will be diagnosed with some form of cancer by the time they are 85.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.