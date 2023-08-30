A DRIVER has been treated for shock after a truck rolled off a road near Tamworth.
Emergency services rushed to the Oxley Highway, near Bective, at about 8:30am on Wednesday, August 30, following reports of a single vehicle truck crash.
NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene, about 26km west of Tamworth, to find a semi-trailer had rolled off the highway.
The driver, a man aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene for shock.
The westbound lane of the Oxley Highway remains closed as emergency services work to retrieve the truck.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District, and crews from the Fire and Rescue NSW South Tamworth Station were also at the scene of the crash.
Motorists have been told to avoid the area, and traffic diversions are in place.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Drivers are advised to check www.livetraffic.com for more information for traffic updates.
