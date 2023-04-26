The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth hospital gets green light for installation of PET scanner

By Rachel Clark
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:12pm
Tamworth cancer survivor Gary Norman and Cancer Council community coordinator Paul Hobson. Picture Peter Hardin.
A ten-year, community-led campaign has finally delivered for Tamworth hospital, with news that a PET scanner has been given the green light.

Rachel Clark

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news.

