A ten-year, community-led campaign has finally delivered for Tamworth hospital, with news that a PET scanner has been given the green light.
The new $2 million machine means cancer patients will be able to access treatment closer to home, instead of having to travel to John Hunter Hospital or Calvary Mater, both in Newcastle.
"It's gonna help so many people out with the travelling, no more travelling," cancer survivor Garry Norman said.
"It's gonna help with the family's recovery and treatment all quicker."
Read also:
Mr Norman told the Leader the most brutal part when he was travelling for treatment, was just sitting in the car.
"Driving down there, I could hardly breath," he said.
"[At the time] my lung was covered about 90 per cent and the thyroid was covered, couple spots here [points to his throat], pushing on my windpipe and I was sitting in the car for three and half hours there and back."
Mr Norman said having a scanner within the New England region will also take the driving pressure off the patient's family members.
"If I had to go back there now ... I have a daughter with cancer, another one who's not a real good driver, and my granddaughter can't drive my car .. so I'd have no way of getting down there," he said.
A PET (positron emission tomography) scanner is used to quickly and accurately diagnose cancer and uses image testing to determine where it is, how big it is and if it has spread.
Construction at the North West Cancer Centre is due to get under way soon and will include the installation of lead-lined walls and a lab for the handling of radioactive materials required to operate the machine.
The facility should be up and running before the end of the year.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has been advocating for the equipment for a while.
He said the news is a win for everyone who has put in the hard yards.
"[The] commitment to deliver a PET scan is welcome news for local advocates like Gary and for the many people who will use the service well into the future," he said.
Cancer Council committee member Shaen Fraser said there is still a lot of work to be done, but to have this is a very positive start.
"It's been a long haul by a lot of people," she said.
"Cancer patients have been writing to all levels of government for a long time and local MP Kevin Anderson has been pushing this for a long time, prior to the election."
The scanner can also diagnose other conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, dementia, and heart conditions.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the PET scanner will provide significant enhancement to the care of patients throughout the north west of the state.
"Facing a diagnosis, such as cancer, is stressful for patients and their families," Mr Park said.
"Having access to this imaging service closer to home will reduce the burden of travel for these patients and allow them to remain supported within their local community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.