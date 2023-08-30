In recent years, Swimming Gunnedah Inc. has established itself as one of the highest-achieving country clubs in regional NSW.
Part of the secret to its success, according to head coach John Hickey, were the high standards he instilled upon taking the role.
"I came here with a national mentality," Hickey said.
"I've coached kids to win national medals in six different sports. So I wanted to take them to national level, and it's great that we've hit national level now. But Gunnedah, I believe, is the best country town in the North West, and I'd like us to become the best country town in NSW. That's the next step."
Over the last three days, both Molly Ramien and Alexis Whitton showed the impact of Hickey's high standards and strong work ethic, when they produced a combined six medals from the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships held in Sydney.
Ramien claimed golds in the 11 years girls 100 metre backstroke and 200m medley relay, along with a silver in the 50m backstroke.
Whitton, meanwhile, produced a trio of silver medals in the 12 years girls 50m freestyle, 50m freestyle relay, and 200m medley relay.
And while six national medals between two swimmers hailing from a town of roughly 13,000 people - whose final week of training was interrupted by a school excursion - is objectively impressive, Hickey said neither of the girls were satisfied.
"I think they're disappointed in some areas," he said.
"These girls prepare to win every race and carnival. If you look at it from a carnival perspective, they've had some ups and downs.
"But they produced on the events they expected to win ... there are some very talented swimmers out there and they did a great job."
Ramien and Whitton have impressed in recent years, and have produced consistent results at every level at which they have competed.
Both girls, Hickey said, "definitely" have the talent to make a future for themselves in swimming.
The key, he said, is whether or not they are willing to put in the thousands of hours of work to bolster that promise and reach the highest level of the sport.
"There's a lot of talent out there, and I've got no doubt that the kids racing in the [Gunnedah] pool, someone will go on to the Olympics. There's no question about that," Hickey said.
"But who's prepared to put their head down over the top of the black line for the next eight to 10 years will decide that factor. It's really a matter of work, and I think we've proved in Gunnedah that hard work will produce the results."
