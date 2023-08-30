The people of Tamworth have until October 14 to make up their minds about whether the Australian constitution should be changed to include a Voice to Parliament.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement in Adelaide on August 30, saying "the idea for a voice came from the people and it will be decided by the people".
"Today I announce that referendum day will be the 14th of October," Mr Albanese said before outlining the argument for the "Yes" vote.
"This day will give every Australian a once-in-a-generation chance to bring our country together."
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?- Referendum question
If a majority of people in a majority of states vote "Yes", then an additional chapter will be added to the Constitution.
All other details will be determined at a later date via legislation.
Kamilaroi man Len Waters said people can start organising themselves better now that the official date for the referendum has been announced.
"It's been out there for a while, so it is good to now have a date locked in," Mr Waters said.
"This gives everybody an opportunity to start putting out information within their own groups and having those discussions and being all primed come polling day."
With the referendum date now set for a six-week countdown, the Leader hit the streets to find out the people of Tamworth are a mix of "Yes", "No", "Undecided", "secret" and "go with the flow" voters.
Practicing solicitor Gary Johnston said there is more than enough information for the Yes/No vote to go ahead, referring to the referendum booklet that was recently sent to mailboxes.
"It's time we formally recognised Indigenous people in this country and I can't see a problem with them being recognised in the Constitution, especially the way the question has been framed," Mr Johnston said.
"Everything else, such as the powers The Voice will have, will all be legislated at a later date, and that [part] can be changed at any time."
Tamworth local Kay Teague said she does not believe Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders will get more privileges than anybody else if the "Yes" vote passes.
"I just believe it's time that they should be included in the Constitution," Mrs Teague said.
"However, my husband's still not sure how he's going to vote because he doesn't understand it."
Retired local Max Skews said there needs to be change and the only way to do that is to vote "Yes".
"I'm not sure what happens after that," Mr Skews said.
"I'm hoping that whatever money they get now will go to them [Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders] and that they [the Voice to Parliament group] organise the spending of it."
Former Tamworth councillor Jim Maxwell said if the referendum passes with a majority of "Yes" voters, it will create an "artificial racial divide that is not otherwise there".
"Whether win, lose or draw, that divide is already coming now because of this," Mr Maxwell said.
"I've got some very good friends who are Aboriginals and they're dead against it because over the years they've been accepted and now all of a sudden they're going to be separate from everyone else.
Mr Maxwell said information about The Voice has been very "sketchy" to date, and that voters have "only been told what they want us to hear". He has urged people to do their own research.
Tamworth local Gary Cooke said he will be voting "No for the simple reason he [Anthony Albanese] hasn't explained it clearly enough".
"And he seems to be using that [Voice to Parliament] as a throw off," Mr Cooke said.
"Because the cost of living is getting higher and higher, and that's all he seems to be talking about is the Voice to Parliament.
"And once it's in the Constitution, there is nothing we can do about it."
Retired Tamworth lawyer John Flynn said there is far too much information about the Voice to Parliament that it has just become too confusing for the average person.
"I think Albanese should have announced it as quickly as possible rather than dragging it out for the time he has because it has only created more confusion," Mr Flynn said.
Mr Flynn has urged people to "look at the facts, look at what's happening and then decide how they're going to vote".
"We have this tradition, which is secrecy of voting. And I think that should be upheld. No one asked me how I voted in a federal election or the state election or local government election, it's entirely up to me to make that decision."
Tamworth local Deanne Ashbee said she did not know about The Voice to Parliament or the upcoming referendum.
After the Leader briefed her about The Voice, Ms Ashbee said; "I do think we need change, but I don't think I have enough information about any of it to have an opinion."
Kootingal local, and busy mother of three, Sheree French, said she has not been following the whole Voice to Parliament issue and that she will make a decision on a whim when the ballot paper arrives.
Sweating through 20-hour shifts in a Tamworth pizza shop, Joanne and Luke Vitalone are like many working voters who have not had the time to shuffle through the political waffle.
"I'm working 20 hours a day and I've got no time," Mr Vitalone said.
"I don't know how I am going to vote but, I guess, on what people are telling me, is to vote 'No'."
