The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Residents call for change after audits delayed again in Tamworth's aged-care sector after two-year wait

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bupa nursing home resident Ross Prevett has complained to the age-care regulator again and again. Picture by Peter Hardin

On the day aged-care resident Ross Prevett spoke to the Northern Daily Leader, four hours had gone by since he was supposed to have received his daily insulin, he said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.