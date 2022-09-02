Wedged between the Longyard Hotel, the South Tamworth Fire Station and the Homespace centre, Tamworth Community Aged Care is confident it will open its doors next year with 120 full time staff.
Croft Developments CEO and Signature Care executive director Graeme Croft said every facility the companies had developed and operated, had always been "fully staffed".
"We meet the mark in terms of pay rates that need to be paid, and more importantly we organically grow the numbers of employees," he said.
"We look at training programs which we're really starting to look at now, people who might be suitable to come into those programs in the next year."
Mr Croft said the facility would return around $7 million dollars a year in local wages.
It will include 144 rooms, 24/7 registered nurses, a hairdressing salon, cafe, playground and movie theatre.
Patients requiring permanent, respite, high level and dementia support will be cared for at the home.
The accommodation will also be the first of its kind to introduce a digital application where families of residents can receive photos, meal plans and GP updates about their loved ones.
Noise from surrounding neighbours is also not a concern for Mr Croft, who said the facility would have double glazing to minimise noise intrusion.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the location of the home would mean families could come visit and "pick up a bottle on the way home".
The site is considered ideal for the aged care home due to its visibility, access and low risk of flooding.
Mr Joyce said to ensure aged care facilities continued to be built across the region, the taxpayers need to support a strong economy.
"If you go down this crazy path of shutting down your coal mine and shutting down gas, you'll find a whole range of other things will be shut down," he said.
"You're not going to make the money to look after the people that will be kept there."
The facility is slated to open before Christmas next year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
