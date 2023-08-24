AFTER five decades of trucking loads of everything and anything up and down the country, a group of dedicated drivers are adding a huge milestone to their log books.
The Tamworth Truck Drivers Club will celebrate 50 years on the road with a night of glitz and glamour.
Club president Damien Hook told the Leader to help celebrate the milestone, a black tie ball will be held at the Tamworth Town Hall on September 30, 2023.
He said the ball, which will be held to the exact date of when the club first launched 50 years ago, would be a night full of celebrations.
"It was started by truck drivers, and has always been run by truck drivers," Mr Hook said.
"It's always ticked along on its own two feet."
Mr Hook, who can sometimes be away from home for up to 12 days at a time when he's on the job, said the club was set up as a social gathering.
He said members are treated to monthly social outings, and regular catch ups, which he said aren't spent discussing the latest road rules and traffic regulations.
Mr Hook said with the long periods of time truck drivers spend out on the road, a Saturday has always been regarded in the industry as the day spent with family and friends at home.
The Saturday night out at the Town Hall will include live music, a three course meal, drinks, and a charity auction.
Mr Hook said money raised from the event will be donated to a few local charity groups, and will also go towards maintaining the Truck Drivers Memorial on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
He said throughout the last 50 years the club has helped raise money for Bullimbal School, and donated a heart defibrillator to the local ambulance service.
Tickets are $125 per person, and can be purchased by contacting the club at acc.ttdc@hotmail.com
