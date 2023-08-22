The Northern Daily Leader
Transport

E-scooters to be rolled out across Armidale from September 7, 2023


By Lydia Roberts
August 23 2023 - 6:15am
RESIDENTS will soon be able to scoot across Armidale under a trial of shared e-scooters.





Ad feats and special publications journalist

