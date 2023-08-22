RESIDENTS will soon be able to scoot across Armidale under a trial of shared e-scooters.
The 12-month project, run by the NSW Government, will start on September 7.
Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland says opting into the trial will help the region achieve its Zero30 emissions target, as well as assist students travelling to and from UNE.
"The use of e-scooters ... provides a cheap and accessible mode of transportation and importantly a sustainable one that cuts back on our Co2 emissions," Cr Coupland said
"The project provides an opportunity for Armidale to lead regional NSW in trialling an emerging mode of transport, bringing new technologies, alternative affordable modes of transportation and vibrancy to our region."
The scooters are limited to a maximum of 20km/h on bicycle paths, or roads with a speed limit up to 50 km/h, and a speed limit of 10km/h for shared paths. E-scooters can't be ridden on footpaths.
Riders must wear a helmet, remain below the speed limits and not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The trial has not been embraced by all NSW councils. City of Sydney and Inner West councils pulled out of the trial, citing safety concerns for pedestrians.
In January, the Queensland Government cut footpath speed limits for e-scooters and increased fines for some offences in a crackdown on users who flaunted the rules.
Cr Coupland said the council had appointed e-scooter operator Beam, to support safe e-scooter use with technology and educational programs.
When installed, residents wanting to use the e-scooters will simply tap "Ride", unlock the e-scooter by scanning the QR code on the handlebars and ultimately press the "GO" button to start riding.
Routes for the e-scooters and sites for their availability are expected to be made public in September.
