Construction of a new palliative care unit at Tamworth hospital will get under way in 2024 after an initial period of community consultation.
The NSW Government has committed $93 million to redevelop and refurbish five palliative care units across the state including Tamworth, Westmead, Nepean, Wyong and Orange hospitals, and now the community is being invited to contribute to the planning and design phases.
Early planning for the Tamworth Palliative care unit is underway, with the master planning process starting this month [August], which will determine the full scope of the project, a spokesperson for Health Infrastructure confirmed to the Leader.
In 2022, the Tamworth palliative care unit was shifted out of Nioka to make way for COVID-19 patients.
At the time, families of end-of-life patients told the Leader their loved ones were forced into "undignified" environments in surgical wards with little privacy for their final moments.
The $93 million allocated for new and redeveloped palliative care facilities is part of the 2022-23 budget providing funding over five years (2022-23 to 2026-27) for NSW Health to deliver end of life and palliative care service enhancements across the state.
Minister for Health Ryan Park said community input into the design process will be crucial in ensuring each of the new units meet the needs of the local community.
"The NSW Government is committed to ensuring people with a life-limiting illness receive the highest quality end-of-life care, to provide peace of mind to patients, families and carers when they need it most," Mr Park said.
"As well as featuring the latest technology and equipment, the new Palliative Care Units will provide a comfortable and home-like setting to deliver the very best clinical care and emotional support."
"It's important the community is involved in this process to ensure the new units provide the care and support people need as they approach the end of their life. That's why we're encouraging anyone who is interested to register."
Currently only community members who wish to contribute to the designs for Wyong, Westmead and Nepean hospitals are being invited to register their interest.
The opportunity will then be extended to the Orange and Tamworth communities.
