A TEENAGER is facing gun charges after a weapon was allegedly pulled in a store in Gunnedah.
The 15-year-old boy will appear in court today after he was charged with the firearm offences.
An investigation was launched at about 1:15pm on Thursday, following reports a handgun was allegedly produced inside a business on the corner of Elgin and Conadilly Street, in Gunnedah.
Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Gunnedah at about 2:50pm.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested.
A gel blaster, which looks like a real firearm but shoots water-based 'bullets', was allegedly found in a car located at the home.
The gel blaster guns are illegal in NSW.
The boy was charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol; and possessing an unregistered firearm pistol.
The 15-year-old was refused police bail and will front a children's court on Friday.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
