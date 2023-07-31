The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Calala to Tamworth CBD bike path will be built in 2025 or later

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 31 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite support among residents in Calala for a proposed walking and cycling pathway to Tamworth's CBD, council says it will take years to get the project off the ground, if at all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.