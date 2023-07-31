Despite support among residents in Calala for a proposed walking and cycling pathway to Tamworth's CBD, council says it will take years to get the project off the ground, if at all.
Between community engagement, engineering and design processes, and funding applications, the soonest a sod can be turned on the project is 2025, according to Tamworth Regional Council.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said council is enthusiastic about moving forward with the pathway, but the project is still in an early stage, and there's much to be done.
Before a final decision is made, consultation needs to expand to the wider community, then council engineers will need to put together a design plan.
Finally, the design will need to be costed and council will need to apply for government grants, as it has already ruled out funding the project through council's budget.
Cr Webb said once complete, the newly-proposed pathway will alleviate some of the longstanding demand for a second road connecting Calala to the CBD, though the route's primary goal is to encourage cycling or walking.
He said the proposed pathway is part of council's active transport strategy to turn Tamworth into one of Australia's most bicycle-friendly cities.
Community consultation for the project officially began on Saturday, July 29, when Tamworth Regional Council held two events for residents directly affected by the 3.7 kilometre path connecting King George V Avenue in Tamworth, and Campbell Road in Calala.
"We've got a lot of feedback, giving us a lot of ideas we need to consider. We need to think about the concerns raised and how to implement them," Cr Webb said.
Many of the objections heard so far have come from the King George V Avenue side of Calala Creek.
"There's a lot of concerns. People don't like change, so that's something we'll have to deal with," Cr Webb said.
Concerned resident Julie Stephenson told the Leader she was unable to attend the community consultation and is worried her voice will go unheard.
She describes the proposal as a "waste of money".
"How about providing some accommodation for the homeless people sleeping in the parks and in their cars?" Ms Stephenson said.
She also raised concerns about lighting, floods, safety, and ambulance access in case of emergencies.
Council's Manager of Strategy, Assets, and Design Graeme McKenzie heard residents' concerns at the community consultation event and said one issue council is already looking into is the effect of the pathway on the health of the avenue's heritage-listed trees.
"We know that we can't satisfy everyone. We're looking for solutions that are the best for the community ... but we understand that some people don't want the world to change and you can't do too much about it apart from respecting their view," Mr McKenzie said.
Mr McKenzie put an early estimate on the cost of the pathway at $3.2 million, but warned that this figure will likely rise during the design and engineering phase of the project.
"There's some significant decisions we need to make to address the concerns of the community that could push the cost higher," Mr McKenzie said.
"Take for instance the power lines, if we put the power line underground, which would probably be the best outcome for the trees, that would cost more money."
Mr McKenzie said if all goes to plan, the design process will be complete by the end of 2024, at which point council would seek funding for construction.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
