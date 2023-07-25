The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council to hold meeting on proposed path through King George V Avenue and Campbell Road

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 25 2023 - 5:45pm
City and suburb could become closer neighbours as council explores options for a walking and cycling path from Calala to the CBD.

