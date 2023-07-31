The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Golf NSW announces Tamworth to host three professional tournaments

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The peak representative body for golf in NSW is looking to make local history as it brings not one, but three major championships to Tamworth for the first time in the city's history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.