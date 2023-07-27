A COURT has heard one beer at the pub turned into many beers at the pub before a man got behind the wheel.
Luke Anthony Atton fronted Tamworth Local Court this week after he was caught high-range drink driving after a night at the Nemingha Tavern.
The court heard the 36-year-old, who was more than three times the legal limit, had decided to drive home drunk so he didn't have to leave his dog and tools at the pub.
"One beer became a few beers, which became tea and more beers," Atton's defence solicitor Dan Daley said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Daley said the 36-year-old had only planned on having one beer, but made the "very silly" decision to drive home along the Oxley Highway at about 11:15pm on Friday, July 7.
Court documents reveal Atton came to the attention of police when officers saw his Mitsubishi Triton swerving within the lane.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he told officers he had downed eight schooners of mid-strength beer during the night, and a can of pre-mixed rum while driving home.
The 36-year-old returned a blood alcohol reading of .170, and his licence was suspended on the spot.
The court heard Atton was on a community corrections order - for an unrelated offence - which required him to be of good behaviour at the time of the drink driving.
Mr Daley handed up character references, and said Atton was remorseful for his actions.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the 36-year-old the high-range drink driving charge needed to be a one off.
"We have too many road deaths, especially on rural roads," she said.
"Your driving [when drunk] is well impaired, and you're a danger on the road, to yourself and others."
Ms Soars suspended Atton from driving for six months and sentenced him to a 15 month good behaviour order.
He will also have to complete 35 hours of community service, and have an interlock fitted to his car for two years.
"Don't make the wrong decision again," Ms Soars said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.