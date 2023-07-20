YEARS of hard work and determination to save a historic railway has finally paid off.
Manilla resident Jim Maxwell could hardly contain his excitement when he received a call to let him know the Manilla viaduct was in the final stage of being added to the State Heritage Register.
"It's been a bit over three years since we put the original submission in, we've been waiting for something to happen, and wondering if it was ever going to happen," he told the Leader.
The Heritage Council of NSW have officially recommended that the 500 metre wooden railway be added to the heritage list, following a push from the town's historical society.
Mr Maxwell said it was a well-deserved listing given the significance of the rail line, which he never realised how many people were interested in.
"It's unique," he said.
"It's the longest curved railway viaduct in the southern hemisphere."
According to the Heritage Council, the viaduct satisfied more than one of the approved criteria to earn it the title of "heritage significance".
Mr Maxwell said the listing will make it easier to get funding to repair and maintain the railway into the future.
"I'm so pleased it's come into fruition," he said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage said it was a huge win for the community.
"The Manilla Viaduct is an iconic piece of our rail history," he said.
"The community have been fighting to ensure its preservation for some time and to repurpose the viaduct to become an iconic walkway around the city."
He said he hopes the Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe adopts the recommendation to add it to the heritage list.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
