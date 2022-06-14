The Manilla community is revitalising its push to save the historic Manilla viaduct - the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere - from demolition.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has been working with the Save the Manilla Viaduct group on a plan to preserve the structure, for future generations and the local community. He met with campaigners again recently.
"The viaduct is the only curved timber railway viaduct in the Southern Hemisphere and needs to be preserved for its historical significance and for the benefit of the Manilla community," Mr Anderson said.
It is also a great feature for events like the Manilla Show and the Renewable Manilla Festival. Last weekend it also provided the backdrop for the Manilla Vintage Machinery Rally.
There are now plans for the viaduct to be transformed into a walkway, which would serve as a unique tourist attraction.
Manilla local, Cameron Parker, supports the plans. He said it would allow people a whole new experience and bring money into the community.
"All of those people who are coming in to see it, well they're going to be in town going to the cafes, going to the shops," he said.
In 2018, a Manilla Viaduct future options study was commissioned by the NSW Government through John Holland Rail Pty Ltd.
The study was conducted by Frank Johnson of the Engineering Heritage Australia committee.
However, he provided his report on the viaduct independent of the peak body, following an inspection of the viaduct on July 29 of 2019.
While Mr Johnson said that this inspection was "sufficient to assess their [the viaduct's timber components] condition", he explained that the assessment was only conducted from ground level.
In the section of the report that focused on the trestle timbers Mr Johnson said they varied from appearing quite sound to showing extensive decay.
However, in good news for the structure he said that the girders of each span of the bridge appeared to have been renewed over the years.
"The timber spans on the Manilla Viaduct consist of three double girders on each span. This means that maintenance and renewal of the girders would be easier," he said.
Mr Anderson said there is still a bit of work to go regarding who would manage the structure into the future, after the line has been officially closed through an act of parliament.
He said he's seeking guidance from relevant ministers, and believes that it could be managed by the minister for active transport Rob Stokes, given the plan to transform it into a walkway over the river.
