A POULTRY giant has big plans to expand its operations to keep up with the demand for eggs.
Pace Eggs has lodged a fresh development application with Liverpool Plains Shire Council to build a new poultry laying farm for almost 250,000 birds about 15 kilometres from Quirindi.
Plans for the new farm, which is slated for Warrah Ridge Road, reveal the development will include eight laying sheds, two packing sheds, and a fenced free range paddock if the company is given the green light.
The community can now have their say on the farm, which is expected to operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
If the farm goes ahead, it's expected the development will generate 28 additional vehicle trips each day, with only four of these being heavy vehicles
According to the application, the farm will help meet the country-wide demand for eggs, which has spiked since the pandemic.
It's expected the farm will create about 20 constructions jobs to deliver the project, and 12 full-time positions once operational.
The application states the proposed location is situated close enough to the town centre for employees to find suitable accommodation.
Manure is expected to be sold to farmers as soil, and dead chickens will be organically composted.
During an inspection of the site the company found a culturally significant, Warrah Ridge Scar Tree, which the egg giant has vowed to protect.
"The proposed tree is to be retained within the range areas and the layer farm will not result in any physical impacts on this cultural heritage site," the plan states.
The application has also included a number of other studies such as odour and volume assessments.
"The proposed development is not considered to result in any unacceptable environmental impacts, or amenity impacts in terms of odour, dust, noise, visual impacts or traffic," the plans state.
The new farm is expected to work hand-in-hand with the company's poultry rearing farm on Inverkip Road, in Warrah Ridge, which was approved by the council in February 2022.
The application for the new layer farm will be on public exhibition on the NSW Planning Portal until August 2.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
