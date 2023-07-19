The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Pace Farm looks to build second farm for 250,000 birds near Quirindi

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 20 2023 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A POULTRY giant has big plans to expand its operations to keep up with the demand for eggs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.