The much-beloved arts festival, Frost Over Barraba, will make a grand return to the region after a three-year hiatus.
The festival was cancelled between 2020 and 2022 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Committee member Jane Harris said locals had expressed a lot of positive sentiment for Frost and some "great" new blood in the organising committee had helped to reinvigorate the event.
"The arts festival is part of the fabric of the community," she said
"Starting in the 1970s as a mid-winter art show, Frost holds a lot of happy associations for people in Barraba and around the region."
This year's festival will be held over the course of four days, with an entirely new look and feel.
"We think the art show will benefit from the change of scene," Ms Harris said.
"The event will be happening in spring instead of winter, for the first time and the show has been dubbed 'Inside 55'. Artworks are to be no more than 55 by 55cm squared (or cubed if a sculpture/3D work)."
Organisers say the 'Inside 55' theme will challenge the artists throughout the region creatively and will make the works more affordable to purchase.
The entire town is pitching in to help, with the local artists' guild 'The Claypan' organising shows at the Fuller Gallery, while there will also be plenty of market stalls, workshops and live music.
Everyone is also invited to join in on the fun at the spectacular 'Arty Party' to be held on Friday, September 1, at the historic Treloar's Building on Alice Road.
Chair of the committee Andy Wright said the festival would be a fun few days that incorporated everything the small community of Barraba stoods for.
Be sure to save the dates for the Frost Over Barraba art show, from August 31 to September 3.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
