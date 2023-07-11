A MAN and a woman facing firearm charges have been refused bail in Tamworth court.
Brooke Elizabeth Vale and Jaydan Robert Follington will remain behind bars after their solicitors made unsuccessful bids for bail after they were arrested on the weekend.
The co-accused appeared from custody via video link in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, charged with possessing two shortened firearms without the authority to do so.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington opposed the bail applications and said the pair posed a risk to the community, and are a "fail to appear" risk due to the seriousness of the offences - and the punishment, if convicted.
Sergeant Skivington said Follington had previously been charged with a "fairly serious robbery" while armed with a machete.
"His record doesn't really assist him," she said.
"It [offending] appears to be increasing in seriousness, in terms of the weapon this time."
READ ALSO:
Sergeant Skivington told the court the matter had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to see if it would be electing to take on the charges.
Vale and Follington - who have not yet been required to enter pleas - are also charged with possessing ammunition; and cultivating a prohibited plant.
Follington's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor offered up strict bail conditions, including abstaining from drugs and alcohol; reporting to police daily; not having firearms in his possession; and attending his GP for a health review.
The court heard Vale had nothing on her criminal record, and agreed to have no contact with Follington if she was released from custody.
Her Legal Aid solicitor said given her lack of a record the fail to appear risk was a "light concern".
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court the police facts indicated Vale had made admissions that she was the one who possessed the firearms, not Follington.
"Even with no record, there's admissions she possessed the two firearms," Ms Soars said.
Vale's solicitor said there may have been "reasons" she made those admissions.
"Also apparent from the [police] facts, there's reasons why she may have made those admissions, even if they weren't accurate," the solicitor said.
Ms Soars ordered the pair to remain in custody given the risk of further offending, failing to appear, and the need to protect the community.
The matter will return to court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.