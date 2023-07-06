More trees and bushes could take root on Peel Street as council looks to grow its greenery planting strategy.
Plans for more trees could include plantings on Peel Street, particularly on the south east end near Woolies, according to advisory groups who presented reports to council at its latest meeting.
In addition, council's CBD working groups has also recommended planting box hedges to beautify Peel Street.
So far, potential locations for the hedges include the four corners of the Peel Street and Bridge Street intersection, and the pedestrian crossing located on near the Slim Dusty and Joy McKean statues, but the minutes note the group will consider "other areas where appropriate."
At council's latest meeting, councillor Helen Tickle said Tamworth's Urban Street Tree Management Plan is progressing well.
"At [the urban tree advisory group's] last meeting one item of significance is the progression of our CBD plantings, that has certainly created a lot of interest from the media and the public feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," Cr Tickle said.
As the chair of council's urban tree advisory group, Cr Tickle also said the fact this plan was being paid for by the federal government was a bonus for Tamworth residents.
"We were fortunate to receive a half-a-million dollars grant in the last round of government funding, so it's externally funded," she said in reference to the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program announced in May 2022.
The latest step in the management plan is bringing trees to Brisbane Street, which recently hit a snag due to underground infrastructure in the area.
"We're still moving ahead with that and there will be community consultation ... we'll also be informing the community of further plans for the CBD," Cr Tickle said.
The advisory group is also collaborating with council's Heritage Working Group on a project to bring more trees to Anzac Park in East Tamworth.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.
