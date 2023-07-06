In the dying seconds of the round 13 fixture between the Tamworth Thunderbolts and Camden Valley Wildfire, Bailey Keech's attempted three-pointer fell short.
Thankfully, it didn't cost the Thunderbolts the game (which they won by a single point), but when the opportunity arose again the next week, he was determined not to miss.
"After the game [against the Wildfire], I told myself that I would never miss a shot like that again," Keech said.
So when Tamworth was down 103-101 against the Canberra Gunners Academy with just a handful of seconds remaining, and the 20-year-old was passed the ball by Allante Harper just outside the D, he was not nervous - he was determined.
And, of course, he made the shot.
"It was good," Keech said.
"It was something ticked off the bucket list that I've always wanted to do. It's my first game where I've hit it, and all the boys came over to celebrate [made it more special]."
Tamworth's 104-103 victory over Canberra was an upset in the fourth-versus-fifth contest.
Particularly in a game that the Thunderbolts had no right to win, given the eight-hour drive to the ACT and the fact that they only had eight players available.
But huge contributions from Keech (24 points), Harper (23 points), Scott McGann (19 points), and Kyle Gupton (26 points) kept the visitors in the game at the Belconnen Basketball Stadium.
"We knew it was going to be tough no matter what, but we didn't want to have the mentality that we knew we were going to lose," Keech said.
"We thought we may as well go in with the aggressive mindset, and it eventually worked out."
With a wry smile, Keech added that the team "definitely had a couple of celebration drinks" that night in the national capital.
But the Thunderbolts took something much more important away from the match than just the opportunity for revelry.
The win, over a Canberra side which beat them by 12 points in round one and has sat comfortably in the top four all season, gave the squad belief that they can not just compete in the state league competition, but thrive.
"It uplifted everyone," Keech said.
"Especially going undermanned, it's definitely given everyone a confidence boost in feeling that we can make it into the top four."
