The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: Bailey Keech heroics secure Tamworth Thunderbolts narrow win

By Zac Lowe
July 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Keech is inspired by greatness every time he trains in the Tamworth Sports Dome. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Bailey Keech is inspired by greatness every time he trains in the Tamworth Sports Dome. Picture by Zac Lowe.

In the dying seconds of the round 13 fixture between the Tamworth Thunderbolts and Camden Valley Wildfire, Bailey Keech's attempted three-pointer fell short.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.