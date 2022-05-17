The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth region to receive $5.3 million worth of upgrades for more than 30 projects

Cody Tsaousis
Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:45am
LITTLE THINGS: Barnaby Joyce is happy to be able to announce funding for a number of small community projects, which he said has a big impact on people's lives. Photo: file

MORE than 30 projects across the Tamworth local government area, from playgrounds to hall upgrades, have been given funding via a $5.3 million grant from the federal government.

