MORE than 30 projects across the Tamworth local government area, from playgrounds to hall upgrades, have been given funding via a $5.3 million grant from the federal government.
The biggest winner out of the funding, which was provided as part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program, was the Kootingal Multi-Purpose Centre, which will receive a $1.53 million facelift.
A fully shaded playground featuring all ability elements will also be built at Viaduct Park at a cost of $500,000, while half a million dollars has also been committed to significant tree planting in the region.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said LRCI was a huge help to council, and means it can fix a lot of the smaller things which play a crucial part in people's day to day lives.
"Our region has already benefitted from over $6 million in funding through this program, which has allowed for the construction of some fantastic infrastructure projects," he said.
"These include a new observatory and planetarium at the Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre and a new café and sports infrastructure in Viaduct Park.
"The funding is also providing for construction of Tamworth's Changing Places Facility and Accessible Transport Hub, footpaths and public toilets around the region, and much more."
The program is worth $500 million throughout Australia and is contributing to 7400 projects. However, Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said helping out in Tamworth is something that always makes him proud.
"I have a vision, we know what we want, as the city of Tamworth grows, it's about developing the city of Tamworth and it's industrial capacity," he said.
"We have to make sure we get the mobile phone towers out, getting the bridges fixed, helping the facilities at Limbri ... and the tennis court at Currabubula, it's a passion I have because it's the place I'm from."
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) has also benefitted from the program, with $1.7 million being poured into road repairs.
A 2.5 kilometre stretch of Warrah Ridge Road is receiving upgrades worth $678,760, while Cattle Creek Road ($475,150), Station Street ($240,000), Lowes Creek Road ($203,884), and Willmotts Road ($135,750) are also getting some attention.
LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said the upgrades are crucial, especially given the constant use of roads by heavy vehicles for the agriculture industry.
"The Liverpool Plains finances are primarily driven by the agriculture sector and so the road network is vital to transport our produce to the silos and rail heads," he said.
"I have worked hard to upgrade these vitally important transport links as trucks are becoming bigger and heavier requiring more from our road network."
"The economic benefits from the sale of local agricultural produce rely heavily on good roads."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
