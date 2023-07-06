The Northern Daily Leader
Packed school holiday program for kids at Lake Keepit

By Emma Downey
July 6 2023 - 11:30am
Mud, so much mud everywhere but that failed to dampen the spirits of children from Tamworth who are taking part in the school holiday camp at Lake Keepit Sport and Recreational Centre from July 5 to 7. Picture Gareth Gardner
Wet weather and lots of mud - it doesn't sound like fun but that's exactly what failed to deter about 30 children from Tamworth who joined the school holiday camp at Lake Keepit Sport and Recreational Centre from July 5 to 7.

