Wet weather and lots of mud - it doesn't sound like fun but that's exactly what failed to deter about 30 children from Tamworth who joined the school holiday camp at Lake Keepit Sport and Recreational Centre from July 5 to 7.
The children, aged 12 to 15, looked perfectly at ease as they made their way through a range of activities on the first day, which included canoeing and kayaking, not to mention a muddy obstacle course that looked straight out of boot camp.
The free activities for regional children have been organised by the NSW Office of Sport, and Lake Keepit is one of seven camps being held across the state, and funded through the Office of Regional Youth's Children and Young People Well-being Recovery Initiative as part of the NSW Government's COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy.
READ ALSO:
The children have a range of activities to come, including mountain biking and BMX, stand-up paddle boarding and survival skills, with all activities supervised by qualified instructors.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said the Holiday Break camps were an opportunity for kids to challenge themselves, learn new skills and have fun.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.