A TEENAGER who was wanted on arrest warrants has been found hiding under a bed in a Tamworth home.
Operation Mongoose police surrounded the Thompson Crescent home late on Tuesday night after a tip-off the 15-year-old was inside.
The 15-year-old had a number of warrants out for his arrest for property crime offences alleged to have been committed in Tamworth.
The teen was found under the bed when officers stormed the home, arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning.
Police said the teenager was a "main target" of Mongoose police, and a "significant arrest".
READ ALSO:
Operation Mongoose was set-up by Oxley police to home in on those suspected to be involved in a wave of property crime that's hit the city recently.
The teenage boy was charged with the outstanding warrants and refused bail to front a closed court hearing in Tamworth Children's Court.
Police said Mongoose investigators had "identified a core group of young persons suspected to be involved in property crime" in Tamworth, and were working night and day to capture those targets and put them before the court.
It's the second teenager to be arrested in 24 hours for property offences after a teenage boy was captured running from a stolen car in West Tamworth. The car was involved in an earlier chase through the city.
He was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday and dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Police said they were investigating several break and enters and thefts this week from homes in Moore Creek, South Tamworth, Calala, East Tamworth and North Tamworth.
Officers said investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.