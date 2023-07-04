Vietnam veteran Allan Orchard held the Legacy Torch up high as he took the first steps in the Tamworth leg of the relay with the flame that had travelled all the way from France.
Despite the rain falling, and alter than expected start because of the inclement weather, there was no hiding the smiles on participants' faces.
"It's an honour to be here," Mr Orchard said on Tuesday morning.
Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce cut the relay ribbon at Hyman Park on July 4, about 10.30am to mark the start of the approximate 10 kilometre journey throughout the city.
He was flanked by federal Assistant Minister for Veteran Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite, Tamworth Legacy President Greg Roese, and Legacy's Eric Easterbrook.
"On behalf of the city of Tamworth, we are celebrating 100 years of Legacy and the great work they have done and continue to do," MP Joyce said before snipping the ribbon.
A cavalcade of four, representing the Light Horse Brigade, led the procession as they made their way along Hillvue Road, passing Tamworth's newest Memorial Bell Tower as it rang out for the first time.
Fitzroy Street will be a no-go zone as the torch relay snakes its way into the CBD to the finish line with the lighting of the cauldron at the Tamworth Town Hall.
About nine members of the defence forces were also in attendance to escort the relay, including Lieutenant Commander with the Royal Australian Navy, Tammy Shepley, and Australian Army's Luke Neal.
"It's a good honour [to be here]," trooper Neal said.
"It's supporting a great cause. Legacy helps out with veterans families when they need it the most. So it's really good to help support that."
The torch was passed or 'kissed' between about 32 torch bearers along the route, including Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, sisters Sue-Ellen Nash, Ruythe Dufty and Jean Dufty-Hopson and other Legacy volunteers and beneficiaries.
The relay commemorates the 100th year since Legacy was established, and is based on the promise of a soldier to his dying mate on the Western Front during WWI; "I'll look after the missus and kids", he said.
The Legacy Torch was first lit at Pozières on April 23, and is expected to visit all 45 Legacy clubs in France, UK and Australia, before finishing in Melbourne on October 13 at the Shrine of Remembrance.
